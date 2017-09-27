Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/27/2017 7:00 AM

British editor in UAE pleads not guilty in wife's killing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MALAK HARB
Associated Press
 
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The British editor-at-large of a prominent English-language newspaper in Dubai has pleaded not guilty to a premeditated murder charge over his wife's killing.

Gulf News editor Francis Matthews is accused of killing his 62-year-old wife Jane with a hammer after an argument.

The 61-year-old Matthews wore white prison-style clothes to the brief hearing in a Dubai courtroom Wednesday. He looked thin and somber.

On July 3, Dubai police say they were called to Matthews' home, where they found his wife dead. Police say Matthews initially said his wife had been assaulted by robbers, but later confessed to the slaying.

Matthews and his wife were prominent members of the United Arab Emirates' large British expatriate population. The slaying has shocked many here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account