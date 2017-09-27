Breaking News Bar
 
Guggenheim Museum pulls criticized works from exhibition

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- The Guggenheim Museum in New York City has removed three works from an upcoming exhibition after receiving threats of violence over inclusion of the pieces.

The Guggenheim made the announcement late Monday in a statement , saying it's removing the pieces out of concern for the safety of staff and visitors. One of the pieces that drew criticism was a video titled "Dogs That Cannot Touch Each Other" which showed pit bulls charging at each other while tied to treadmills.

The other pieces being removed involved a dome housing hundreds of live insects and reptiles and a video of a boar and a sow mating in front of an audience.

The exhibition, "Art and China After 1989: Theater of the World," opens Oct. 6.

