Some in administration use personal phones, despite advice

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. The New York Times is reporting that at least six of Trump's closest advisers, including Kushner, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, used private email to discuss White House matters. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2011, file photo, then-Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton checks her Blackberry from a desk inside a C-17 military plane upon her departure from Malta, in the Mediterranean Sea, bound for Tripoli, Libya. Differences between Hillary Clintonâs email practices while secretary of state and Revelations that officials in the Trump administration have used private email accounts for White House business have prompted charges of hypocrisy after Donald Trump made a campaign issue of the email practices by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Despite the uproar over the practice during the campaign, key Trump officials began using their own private email accounts just weeks after the election that they concede were sometimes used for official communication. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 12, 2017 file photo, White House Senior Advisers Steve Bannon, left, and Jared Kushner attend a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Differences between Hillary Clintonâs email practices while secretary of state and Revelations that officials in the Trump administration have used private email accounts for White House business have prompted charges of hypocrisy after Donald Trump made a campaign issue of the email practices by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Despite the uproar over the practice during the campaign, key Trump officials began using their own private email accounts just weeks after the election that they concede were sometimes used for official communication. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- White House officials are clearly instructed not to use their personal phones for official business. But some aides appear to have done it anyway, and it's getting fresh scrutiny along with questions about the use of personal email accounts.

The inquiries into private communication could prove uncomfortable for President Donald Trump, who relentlessly attacked Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email account and server during her time as secretary of state.

Multiple current and former Trump White House officials have used private email accounts and texts from personal phones for private conversations, sometimes using encrypted messaging apps. That's despite clear directives not to use personal devices for administration business and to save the records if they do.