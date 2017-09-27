Breaking News Bar
 
UK Labour leader Corbyn says party on 'threshold of power'

  • Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON -- British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is ready to govern and to take over the task of negotiating the country's exit from the European Union.

Corbyn's office says he will say the Labour Party is "on the threshold of power" in a speech Wednesday to the party's annual conference.

Labour stunned pundits and pollsters in June's snap election by reducing Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to a minority administration. Its plans to boost public spending struck a chord with many austerity-weary voters.

But Labour remains divided over Europe. Some members want to keep Britain inside the bloc's single market after Brexit, but Corbyn is cool to that idea.

In his speech he'll tell May's government to "pull yourself together or make way" for others to negotiate Brexit.

