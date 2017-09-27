Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2017 4:53 PM

Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet invited to public Senate hearing

  FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. One of the congressional committees investigating Russiaâs interference in the 2016 election has invited the tech giants Facebook, Twitter and the parent company of Google to appear for a public hearing on Nov. 1.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and CHAD DAY
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- One of the congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election has invited the tech giants Facebook, Twitter and the parent company of Google to appear for a public hearing on Nov. 1.

That's according to a person familiar with the Senate intelligence committee's interactions with the companies. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private discussions between the committee and the companies.

Top members of the Senate panel have been scrutinizing the ways that the social media platforms and online ads were used by Russians to influence the election. Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, had called for a public hearing with the tech companies earlier this month. Twitter is scheduled to meet behind closed doors with the committee's staff on Thursday.

