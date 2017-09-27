Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
posted: 9/27/2017 7:00 AM

Debra Messing regrets going on Megyn Kelly's new show

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 photo, the cast of Will & Grace, from left, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack talk with Megyn Kelly on "Megyn Kelly TODAY" in New York. Kelly received backlash online after bringing a âWill & Graceâ fan on and asking him if he was inspired to become gay and a lawyer because of McCormackâs character, a gay attorney. Messing said she regrets her appearance on Kellyâs new NBC daytime show. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)

    In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 photo, the cast of Will & Grace, from left, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack talk with Megyn Kelly on "Megyn Kelly TODAY" in New York. Kelly received backlash online after bringing a âWill & Graceâ fan on and asking him if he was inspired to become gay and a lawyer because of McCormackâs character, a gay attorney. Messing said she regrets her appearance on Kellyâs new NBC daytime show. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing says she regrets her appearance on Megyn Kelly's new NBC daytime show.

Messing made her comments while responding to an Instagram follower who asked why the actress, an outspoken Democrat, would appear on "Megyn Kelly TODAY." Kelly joined NBC from the right-leaning Fox News earlier this year.

Messing replied that she was only told it was a "Today" show appearance and didn't know Kelly was hosting. She added: "Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

Kelly received backlash online after bringing a "Will & Grace" fan on during a Monday segment with the sitcom's cast and asking him if he was inspired to become gay and a lawyer because of Eric McCormack's character, a gay attorney.

Kelly didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account