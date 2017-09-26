Cardinals deny Cubs from clinching

St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, is congratulated by manager Joe Maddon after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. celebrates after getting St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko to fly out with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, right, is congratulated by teammate Leonys Martin after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. holds his shoulder as he is helped off the field by Cubs trainer PJ Mainville after slamming into the outfield wall chasing an RBI double by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly, right, and relief pitcher Juan Nicasio celebrate following the team's 8-7 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk homered and drove in two runs each and the St. Louis Cardinals denied the Chicago Cubs a chance at clinching the NL Central with an 8-7 victory Tuesday night.

Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko also homered for St. Louis, which remains 2 1/2 games behind the second Wild Card spot. Zach Duke (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Juan Nicasio earned his fifth save.

The Cubs were seeking to clinch the Central division with either a win or a Milwaukee loss against Cincinnati, but the Brewers beat the Reds 7-6.

Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (14-10) allowed five runs (three earned) and six hits in three innings, his second shortest outing this season.