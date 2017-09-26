Breaking News Bar
 
Idina Menzel marries one-time 'Rent' co-star Aaron Lohr

  • FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 2016, file photo, singer Idina Menzel looks over her shoulder at photographers at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Menzel announced her marriage to actor Aaron Lohr on Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- "Frozen" star Idina Menzel has married actor Aaron Lohr.

Menzel posted wedding pictures to her Facebook page on Monday, writing: "Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical."

The 46-year-old Menzel and Lohr, who's 41, appeared in the 2005 film adaptation of the musical "Rent." They also share a Disney background. Menzel provides the voice for Queen Elsa and her "Let It Go" anthem in "Frozen." Lohr appeared in Disney's Mighty Ducks movies and the company's 1992 adaptation of Broadway's "Newsies."

This is the second marriage for Menzel, who shares a son with ex-husband Taye Diggs.

