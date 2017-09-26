Breaking News Bar
 
Nearly all job cuts done at Rexnord's Indianapolis factory

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- All but a handful of workers are losing their jobs at Rexnord Corp.'s Indianapolis factory nearly a year after industrial bearings plant's closing was announced.

Union officials say about 65 employees have their final shifts Tuesday, leaving 11 union members who will be wrapping work as production is shifted to factories in Monterrey, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas.

The plant had about 350 workers when Milwaukee-based Rexnord announced the closing plans last October.

President Donald Trump twice made Twitter posts blasting Rexnord's plans, similar to his attacks on big layoffs at a nearby Carrier Corp. factory. But Rexnord never backed off.

United Steelworks Local 1999 president Robert James tells WTHR the latest job cuts were inevitable and the union doesn't know when the factory will completely close.

