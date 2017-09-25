Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/25/2017 11:49 AM

Hogs' WR Jared Cornelius out for season with Achilles injury

  • Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius will undergo surgery following an injury to his left Achilles and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Cornelius was hurt early in the second half of the overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says a redshirt year is possible for the senior - as well as potentially entering the NFL draft.

Cornelius entered the season as Arkansas' top leading returning wide receiver, finishing with 32 catches for 515 yards a season ago. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound senior missed much of the preseason with a hamstring injury and was fully healthy for the first time this year during the game against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks (1-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host New Mexico State (2-2) on Saturday.

