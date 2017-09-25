Breaking News Bar
 
While USOC waits on doping probes, others in US want action

By EDDIE PELLS
Associated Press
 
 

PARK CITY, Utah -- Leaders at the U.S. Olympic Committee insist they must wait for the results of ongoing doping investigations before calling for harsh penalties against the Russians.

It's a position meeting more resistance inside the U.S. Olympic team itself, with a number of athletes and sports leaders calling for the Russians to be ousted from next year's games.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun says he's anxious to see the outcome of a pair of investigations by the International Olympic Committee looking into widespread doping corruption at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Blackmun says there have to be consequences if the findings match those from previous investigations.

But the wait-and-see attitude is wearing on some in America, including Tiger Shaw, the head of U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

Shaw tells The Associated Press he finds it sad to know there are anti-doping rules in place that aren't being adequately enforced.

