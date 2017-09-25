Breaking News Bar
 
South Alabama fires offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent

Associated Press
MOBILE, Ala. -- South Alabama coach Joey Jones has fired offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent.

Jones said Monday he made the decision after Vincent came to him "and expressed concern about our current status and what is best for our program moving forward."

Offensive line coach Richard Owens will take over the offense and work with the quarterbacks.

The Jaguars are 1-3 and coming off a double-overtime loss to Idaho. They rank 109th in total offense, 105 in passing offense and 91st in scoring.

This was Vincent's third season as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and his sixth on the staff overall.

South Alabama visits Louisiana Tech Saturday night in its final nonconference game.

