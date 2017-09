Bergeron's 2 points lead Bruins over Blackhawks

New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid (1) makes a save during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The Islanders shut out the Devils 3-0. Associated Press

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad, right, celebrates his goal with Kevin Shattenkirk (22), Chris Kreider (20) and Marc Staal (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2 in overtime. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier, of Switzerland, reacts after scoring on Ottawa Senators Mike Condon during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason game Monday night in Boston.

Bergeron assisted on Anders Bjork's first-period goal - the third the Bruins scored in the first period. Bergeron later jammed a loose puck past Corey Crawford in the third. David Pastrnak and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Bruins.

Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for Boston.

Brandon Saad and John Hayden scored for Chicago, which received a 19-save effort from Crawford.

RANGERS 3, FLYERS 2, OT

In New York, Ryan McDonagh's goal at 3:51 of overtime to lift the Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Henrik Lundqvist made 37 saves for New York, which got goals from Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad.

Travis Sanheim scored both goals for the Flyers.

Michal Neuvirth made 27 saves for Philadelphia.

ISLANDERS 3, DEVILS 0, SS

DEVILS 8, SENATORS 1, SS

In New York, Thomas Greiss stopped all 25 shots for a shutout in the New York Islanders' 3-0 win over a New Jersey Devils split squad team.

Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored first-period goals for New York, and Johnny Boychuk added an empty-netter.

Keith Kinkaid played the entire game in goal for New Jersey, and made 42 saves. The Devils dressed a split squad roster for the game.

Those who didn't play against the Islanders were in Prince Edward Island, Canada, for the Kraft Hockeyville Canada game against the Ottawa Senators. Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals in the first period.

John Quenneville scored twice in the second period and Drew Stafford also had two goals for the Devils at Consolidated Credit Union Place.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey's No. 1 pick in the draft, and Marcus Johansson rounded out the offense.

Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators.

Mike Condon started for Ottawa, stopping 10 of 17 shots. Andrew Hammond made five saves on six shots.

Cory Schneider had 12 saves for New Jersey.