Health care bill teeters, GOP adds money to woo dissidents

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, the morning sun illuminates the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sen. John McCain's opposition to the GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Obama health law has dealt a likely fatal blow to the legislation - and perhaps to the Republican Party's years of promises to kill the program. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz said heâs against the Republican bill that would erase much of President Barack Obamaâs health law. If the Texas Republican sticks to that stand, GOP leaders will have little hope that their 11th-hour Senate push will survive. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to members of the media while attending an event in Lewiston, Maine. Collins said Sunday, Sept. 24, she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill repealing the Obama health care law. That likely opposition leaves the Republican drive to fulfill one of the party's premier campaign promises dangling by a thread. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Top Republicans are adding money to their staggering effort to repeal the Obama health care law and say they're pushing toward a climactic Senate faceoff this week. Yet their path to succeeding in their last-gasp effort has grown narrower, perhaps impossible.

GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday. Moderate Sen. Susan Collins all but closed the door on supporting the teetering bill and conservative Sen. Ted Cruz said that "right now" he doesn't back it.

President Donald Trump has pressed for a fresh vote, and White House legislative liaison Marc Short and Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the measure's sponsors, said Republicans would move toward a vote this week.