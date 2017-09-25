Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/25/2017 7:00 AM

McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Legislative budget analysts say a possibly doomed Republican health care bill would mean a first-year loss of $1.7 billion of funding for Arizona for the Medicaid eligibility expansion and the health exchange. McCain says on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, he won't vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law. His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week. The Arizona Republican says he can't back the partisan GOP measure because "we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats."

    FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Legislative budget analysts say a possibly doomed Republican health care bill would mean a first-year loss of $1.7 billion of funding for Arizona for the Medicaid eligibility expansion and the health exchange. McCain says on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, he won't vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law. His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week. The Arizona Republican says he can't back the partisan GOP measure because "we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats."
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer.

McCain underwent surgery in July for a brain tumor that was later found to be a form of glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that took the life of his former Senate colleague Edward M. Kennedy in 2009. McCain tells CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired Sunday night that he thinks about Kennedy a lot. He says Kennedy continued to work despite the diagnosis and "never gave up because he loved the engagement."

McCain says he has "feelings sometimes of fear of what happens," but counters that with gratitude for having lived "had a great life."

He adds: "it's not that you're leaving, it's that you - that you stayed."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account