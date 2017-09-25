Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/25/2017 10:51 PM

China postpones food import controls after global outcry

Associated Press
BEIJING -- China has postponed enforcement of sweeping new controls on food imports following complaints by the United States, Europe and other trading partners that they would disrupt billions of dollars in trade.

Rules requiring each food shipment to have an inspection certificate from a foreign government were due to take effect Sunday. But Beijing said in a document submitted to the World Trade Organization and seen by The Associated Press that it will grant a "transition period of two years." It gave no details but the announcement might help to avert concerns food shipments would be disrupted.

The rules prompted unusually broad opposition. Governments complained the inspections were unnecessary for many foods and some officials suggested Beijing was trying to restrict imports in violation of its market-opening promises.

