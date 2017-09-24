Thomson's 7 TDs leads Sacramento State over S. Utah 54-27

hello

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Kevin Thomson accounted for a career-high seven touchdowns and Sacramento State rolled to a 54-27 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Thomason was 14 of 26 for 253 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Andre Lindsey and another to Johnnie Rucker. Lindsey caught four passes for 100 yards. Thomson ran for four touchdowns, including a 59-yarder, and finished with 149 yards on 14 carries.

James Felila ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Southern Utah (2-2). Aaron Zwahlen threw a touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Jarmaine Doubs Jr. intercepted a Thomson pass and returned it 27 yards to the 1. Jay Green scored on the next play to make it 7-7. The Hornets led 40-14 at the end of the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25