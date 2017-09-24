Breaking News Bar
 
NFL Capsules

By Associated Press
LONDON -- Marcedes Lewis caught three of Blake Bortles' four touchdown passes as the Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 on Sunday in their fifth game in Britain's capital.

Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette also scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (2-1), who have won each of their last three games played at the venue. This one, by far, was the easiest. The Ravens (2-1) managed just 186 yards of total offense, including minus-1 yard in the first quarter. They managed 15 yards in the first half, and picked up only 12 first downs.

A 6-yard pass from Ryan Mallett, who entered in relief of Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter, to Benjamin Watson with 3:24 remaining prevented the shutout. It was their worst defeat since Nov. 9, 1997, when they lost 37-0 at Pittsburgh.

Baltimore crossed midfield three times - and not until the third quarter, when Terrance West gained 7 yards to reach the Jaguars 45.

On the next play, West failed to secure a handoff and fumbled, leading to linebacker Telvin Smith returning it 52 yards to set up Lewis' third touchdown.

Jacksonville punctuated the victory with a fake punt minutes later, with Corey Grant taking a direct snap 58 yards before Fournette punched the ball in from the 3.

