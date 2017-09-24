Vikings players, owners lock arms in response to Trump

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson, center, takes a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings players lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- With NFL owners and players around the league condemning President Donald Trump's recent remarks about national anthem protests, the Minnesota Vikings have put forth their own show of unity.

The Vikings stood along their sideline with arms locked together during the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday before their game against Tampa Bay. Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf and general manager Rick Spielman joined players in locking arms on the field.

No Minnesota players were spotted taking a knee, as Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson did in front of the visiting bench and several others have done around the league since Colin Kaepernick started the trend last season.

The Wilfs said they support the right of Vikings players, coaches and staff to "respectfully and peacefully express their beliefs."