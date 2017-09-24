Breaking News Bar
 
Rodgers burns Bengals deep in OT, Packers win 27-24

  • Cincinnati Bengals' William Jackson celebrates his interception and return for a touchdown with teammate Joe Mixon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

  • Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon tries to get past Green Bay Packers' Marwin Evans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

  • Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

  • Green Bay Packers' Lance Kendricks celebrates his touchdown catch with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

  • Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is seen on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

  • Green Bay Packers' Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks and Kevin King during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

  • A thermometer on the field shows a temperature near 100 degrees as players start to warm up before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

By GENARO C. ARMAS
Associated Press
 
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal with 6:26 left in overtime set up by Aaron Rodgers' 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison, and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 on Sunday.

Crosby's kick completed the Packers' comeback from a 21-7 halftime deficit.

On third-and-10 from his 21, Rodgers took advantage of yet another free play after defensive end Michael Johnson was whistled for offside. Officials let the play continue and the two-time NFL MVP found Allison on about a 40-yard pass before the receiver beat a couple defenders for more yards.

Crosby took care of the rest for the Packers (2-1).

The winless Bengals (0-3) won the toss in overtime but went three-and-out on their opening drive. It was so loud at Lambeau Field that they had to call timeout before their first overtime snap.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

