The Latest: Angela Merkel votes in Germany, seeks 4th term

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive to cast their vote in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

A man casts his vote in the German parliament election in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

German chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, is accompanied by Stralsund mayor Alexander Badrow, third right, as she takes a stroll through the old town of Stralsund, at the Baltic Sea, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 one day ahead of Germany's general elections on Sunday. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

German chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a cup of coffee with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

A picture of German chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen behind the glass panes of the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 one day ahead of the German Federal elections. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the harvest festival in Lauterbach, Germany on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

People take part in a demonstration of various left wing groups against German right wing party AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Runners start the 44th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. In the background is the landmark Brandenburg Gate.

A voter casts for Germany's general election at a polling station in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls, and this election is also likely to see the farthest right-wing party in 60 years, the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, win seats in parliament.

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, stands in the election booth when casting his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, casts his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

A woman with a headscarf casts her vote in the German parliament election in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Ralf Hirschberger/dpa via AP)

Christian Lindner head of the German Free Democratic Party, FDP, speaks during the election campaign in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The pro-business party ejected from Germany's parliament four years ago is aiming for a strong comeback in Sunday's election, wooing voters with a dynamic young leader, a tough tone on eurozone strugglers and talk of a new immigration law. (Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP)

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, is watched by his wife Inge, left, as he casts his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, casts his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, gives a statement after casting his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

Inge Schulz, left, looks to her husband Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, as he casts his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, holds his ballot as he casts his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

Anita Storch in a traditional Sorbian dress casts her vote in the German parliament election in Lehde, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Anita Storch in a traditional Sorbian dress casts her vote in the German parliament election in Lehde, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, casts his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as Former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeie and his successor and former German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel receive their notices of dismissal and their documents of appointment by German President Joachim Gauck in Berlin, Germany. Merkel is favored to win a fourth term in Germany's Sept. 24, 2017 election.

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she leads this year's first cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin. Chancellor Merkel will run for her fourth term in the German parliament election on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel casts her vote during the parliament election in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

German chancellor Angela Merkel right, and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive to cast their votes for the German parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the election booth as she casts her vote in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive to cast their votes in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive to cast their votes in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive to cast their votes in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier , and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, cast their votes in the German parliament election in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

CORRECTS ORIENTATION OF THE IMAGE - The Reichstag building which hosts the German parliament is mirrored in a puddle in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, when Germans election a new parliament.

CORRECTS ORIENTATION OF THE IMAGE - The Brandenburg Gate is mirrored in a puddle in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Head of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, Frauke Petry casts her vote in the German parliament election at a polling station in Leipzig, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

Head of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, Frauke Petry casts her vote in the German parliament election at a polling station in Leipzig, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

Head of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, Frauke Petry, right, is on her way to cast her vote in the German parliament election at a polling station in Leipzig, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

A woman wears an Angela Merkel mask during an anti-Nazi demonstration in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, when Germans elect a new parliament.

