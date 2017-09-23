Breaking News Bar
 
Kings beat Canucks 4-3 after shootout in China

  • Members of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate with goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) after winning their NHL China exhibition game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Kings won 4-3 in an overtime shootout.

    Associated Press

  • The Vancouver Canucks' Chris Tanev, left, and Alex Edler celebrate after Tanev scored a goal agains the Los Angeles Kings in the third period of their NHL China exhibition game at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Kings won 4-3 in an overtime shootout.

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
BEIJING -- The Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in penalties to win both of the National Hockey League's first-ever preseason games in China.

Saturday's game in Beijing caps a push by the NHL to popularize ice hockey in China ahead of the country's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Kings won the first game in Shanghai on Thursday 5-2.

Game MVP Jake Muzzin opened the scoring for the Kings in the first period.

Vancouver tied the score 3-3 in the third period with a goal from Chris Tanev but after a scoreless overtime, Jonny Brodzinski sealed the win for the Kings.

