Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/23/2017 9:51 AM

Marc Buoniconti tells AP it's time to ban youth football

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Marc Buoniconti talks during an interview in New York. On the right is a photograph of the former Citadel player with his father, Nick Buoniconti. Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. A former college player who was paralyzed during a game and now a spokesman for the Miami Project, Buoniconti believes children's brains are put in jeopardy with every hit.

    In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Marc Buoniconti talks during an interview in New York. On the right is a photograph of the former Citadel player with his father, Nick Buoniconti. Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. A former college player who was paralyzed during a game and now a spokesman for the Miami Project, Buoniconti believes children's brains are put in jeopardy with every hit.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Marc Buoniconti talks during an interview in New York. Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. A former college player who was paralyzed during a game and now a spokesman for the Miami Project, Buoniconti believes children's brains are put in jeopardy with every hit.

    In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Marc Buoniconti talks during an interview in New York. Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. A former college player who was paralyzed during a game and now a spokesman for the Miami Project, Buoniconti believes children's brains are put in jeopardy with every hit.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Marc Buoniconti talks during an interview in New York. Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. A former college player who was paralyzed during a game and now a spokesman for the Miami Project, Buoniconti believes children's brains are put in jeopardy with every hit.

    In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Marc Buoniconti talks during an interview in New York. Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned. A former college player who was paralyzed during a game and now a spokesman for the Miami Project, Buoniconti believes children's brains are put in jeopardy with every hit.
    Associated Press

 
By BARRY WILNER
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- A victim himself of the sport, Marc Buoniconti wants to see youth football banned.

He hasn't always felt that way. Now, as his Miami Project to Cure Paralysis also researches head trauma, the former college linebacker paralyzed from the shoulders down in a game nearly 32 years ago has a different view.

As he has learned more about concussions and has seen his father, Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti, have significant cognitive issues in recent years, Marc Buoniconti is adamant that children not play football.

He tells The Associated Press, "I honestly can no longer tell parents that their loved ones should play football. I just can't do it in my heart."

Buoniconti is thinking about calling for a ban on "Little League football" and perhaps extending it through high school. He fears that the hitting inherent in the game is too dangerous for kids, even if no concussions have been sustained.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account