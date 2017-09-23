Texas Tech snaps Houston's 16-game home winning streak

Houston head coach Major Applewhite watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech running back Desmond Nisby (32) celebrates his touchdown with Travis Bruffy, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech running back Desmond Nisby (32) celebrates his touchdown with Travis Bruffy (79) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston quarterback Kyle Allen throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee (2) is tackled by Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) is tackled by Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech place kicker Michael Barden (49) celebrates his 47-yard field goal as Houston safety Khalil Williams, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee (2) leaps over teammate Cameron Batson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek (16) throws a pass over Houston defensive end Nick Thurman (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Nic Shimonek passed for 321 yards and two scores and Texas Tech defeated Houston 27-24 on Saturday, snapping the Cougars' 16-game home winning streak.

Shimonek's favorite target was Keke Coutee, who made 11 catches for 161 yards and a score, which came on a 77-yard pass in the third quarter.

Houston (2-1) owned the nation's longest active home winning streak entering Saturday. The last home loss for Houston was Nov. 8, 2014, against Tulane, 31-24.

This is the first win for the Red Raiders (3-0) against the Cougars in Houston since a 38-26 Southwest Conference game in the Astrodome on Nov. 25, 1995.

The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Cougars against teams from Power 5 conferences. The last loss to Vanderbilt 41-24 in the BBVA Compass Bowl on Jan. 4, 2014.

Houston quarterback Kyle Allen struggled, finishing 24 of 39 for 217 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Kyle Postma replaced Allen midway through the fourth quarter. Postma was 8 of 13 for 100 yards and a score. Postma also had four carries for 52 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have started 3-0 for the fifth time in the last seven seasons and are 11-2 against non-conference opponents under Kliff Kingsbury.

Houston: The Cougars offense struggled mightily against Texas Tech. Allen has turned the ball over six times in his first three games as the Cougars' starting quarterback. Allen has thrown four interceptions and fumbled twice.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are home against No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Houston: The Cougars head to Philadelphia to face Temple on Saturday.