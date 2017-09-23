Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 9/23/2017 2:35 PM

Texas Tech DB Vaughnte Dorsey injured.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
BY JOSHUA KOCH
Associated Press
 
 

HOUSTON -- Texas Tech junior defensive back Vaughnte Dorsey was injured on kickoff coverage midway through the fourth quarter in a game against Houston on Saturday and was removed on a stretcher.

The injury, with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter, happened on the Houston sideline. The injury after the Red Raiders had taken a 27-10 lead.

Dorsey did give a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted out of the stadium.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account