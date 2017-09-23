Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/23/2017 2:30 PM

Brooks' 4 TDs leads Penn by Lehigh 65-47 in 60th meeting

Associated Press
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Karekin Brooks rushed for 268 yards with three touchdowns on 29 carries and Pennsylvania outlasted Lehigh 65-47 on Saturday in the 60th meeting between the defending champions of the Patriot and Ivy leagues.

Brooks became the 12th Quaker to rush for 200-plus yards in a game and moved into second on Penn's single-game rushing record, behind Terrance Stokes' 272 yards against Princeton in 1993. Brooks also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to David Ryslik early in the fourth quarter, which made it 56-35.

Penn (2-0) scored consecutive touchdowns 1-minute, 9 seconds apart late in the second quarter to establish a two-touchdown lead it maintained during a second half that saw the teams trade scores on virtually every possession.

Will Fischer-Colbrie finished 13 of 20 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Christian Pearson on a 43-yard scoring strike, Logan Sharp from 26 yards and Nicholas Bokun late in the fourth from 21 yards out.

Lehigh (0-4) was led by Brad Mayes, who went 26 of 40 for 444 yards with four touchdowns, but also suffered two interceptions.

