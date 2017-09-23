Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 9/23/2017 8:03 AM

Survey: a third of Indiana's youth are overweight or obese

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A survey shows that more than a third of Indiana youth ages 10-17 are overweight or obese.

The National Survey of Children's Health says the state has the ninth-highest youth obesity rate in the U.S.

The survey is conducted by the U.S. Maternal and Child Health Bureau and the U.S. Census Bureau. It calculates a child's body mass index through parent reports of the child's height and weight.


The Journal Gazette reports that health advocates have been concerned that youth are becoming inactive, choosing to engage with electronic devices instead of physical activity.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan says overweight youth are more likely to develop chronic health issues later in life.

McMahan says the community needs to provide opportunities for youth to get active.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account