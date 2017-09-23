Survey: a third of Indiana's youth are overweight or obese

hello

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A survey shows that more than a third of Indiana youth ages 10-17 are overweight or obese.

The National Survey of Children's Health says the state has the ninth-highest youth obesity rate in the U.S.

The survey is conducted by the U.S. Maternal and Child Health Bureau and the U.S. Census Bureau. It calculates a child's body mass index through parent reports of the child's height and weight.



The Journal Gazette reports that health advocates have been concerned that youth are becoming inactive, choosing to engage with electronic devices instead of physical activity.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan says overweight youth are more likely to develop chronic health issues later in life.

McMahan says the community needs to provide opportunities for youth to get active.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net