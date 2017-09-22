Jets' Skrine fined $24K by NFL, Giants' Engram $12K

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for a helmet hit last week at Oakland.

Skrine was called for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Raiders running back DeAndre Washington in the Jets' 42-20 loss.

The NFL also fined Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram $12,154 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received after celebrating his first career touchdown with a questionable gesture. While dancing in the end zone following an 18-yard reception to start the second quarter, Engram appeared to reach down at his crotch - Michael Jackson-style - with his left hand.

The penalty cost the Giants, who lost 24-10, 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.

