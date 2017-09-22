Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/22/2017 3:08 PM

Jets' Skrine fined $24K by NFL, Giants' Engram $12K

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for a helmet hit last week at Oakland.

Skrine was called for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Raiders running back DeAndre Washington in the Jets' 42-20 loss.

The NFL also fined Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram $12,154 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received after celebrating his first career touchdown with a questionable gesture. While dancing in the end zone following an 18-yard reception to start the second quarter, Engram appeared to reach down at his crotch - Michael Jackson-style - with his left hand.

The penalty cost the Giants, who lost 24-10, 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account