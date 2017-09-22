LEADING OFF: Superheroes in NY, Ivy Leaguers in Milwaukee

FILE - In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in New York. The Mets plan to have ace Noah Syndergaard make a one-inning start Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in his first major league game in nearly five months. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Saturday:

SUPERHERO DAY

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is expected to make a one-inning start against Washington in his first major league game in nearly five months, and Matt Harvey will take the mound after that. Syndergaard has been out since April 30 because of a partially torn lat muscle on his right side. It will be the first time Thor and the Dark Knight pitch in the same game, and the first-ever relief appearance for Harvey in the majors. Stephen Strasburg is up for the Nats.

SCREEN CALLS

Todd Frazier is calling for major league teams to expand protective netting at their ballparks before the end of the season after a girl was struck by his 105 mph foul ball Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. A few teams have already announced plans to add netting before next season. "I think 2018, that's too late," Frazier said. "It should be up sooner than that." The New York infielder has spoken with the father of the girl, who remains hospitalized. Frazier said her father told him she is "OK."

IVY SHOWDOWN

Cubs right-hander and former Dartmouth ace Kyle Hendricks squares off against Brewers lefty and one-time Harvard starter Brent Suter as Chicago and Milwaukee continue a pivotal four-game series. Hendricks and Suter only started against each other once in college, both throwing seven-inning complete games in a 3-1 Big Green victory May 1, 2011. Chicago is trying to hold off Milwaukee for the NL Central title.

SONNY'S SUPPORT

Despite a 3.29 ERA, Sonny Gray is just 3-6 in nine starts for the Yankees since being acquired from the Athletics in a July trade, in part because New York has scored one or fewer runs in five of those games. Gray and the Yankees will try to get a victory in a matchup against Toronto right-hander Joe Biagini (3-11, 5.33).

