Illinois woman creates exhibits honoring Vietnam veterans

hello

CHESTER, Ill. -- A woman in southwest Illinois has created a series of exhibits that tell the story of soldiers who died or went missing during the Vietnam War.



The Southern Illinoisan reports Julie Gangloff created a series of six exhibits called Never Forgotten that will be featured in several libraries.

She compiled a list of soldiers over the last two years from Randolph County. The exhibit features newspaper articles and personal artifacts shared by the families of the soldiers.

Gangloff says she created the exhibits to ensure the veterans' families that their community hasn't forgotten about them.

The exhibits are displayed at the county courthouse, and at libraries in Chester, Steeleville, Coulterville, Sparta and Red Bud. They will be displayed through the end of the month.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com