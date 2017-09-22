Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 9/22/2017 1:29 PM

Illinois woman creates exhibits honoring Vietnam veterans

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHESTER, Ill. -- A woman in southwest Illinois has created a series of exhibits that tell the story of soldiers who died or went missing during the Vietnam War.


The Southern Illinoisan reports Julie Gangloff created a series of six exhibits called Never Forgotten that will be featured in several libraries.

She compiled a list of soldiers over the last two years from Randolph County. The exhibit features newspaper articles and personal artifacts shared by the families of the soldiers.

Gangloff says she created the exhibits to ensure the veterans' families that their community hasn't forgotten about them.

The exhibits are displayed at the county courthouse, and at libraries in Chester, Steeleville, Coulterville, Sparta and Red Bud. They will be displayed through the end of the month.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account