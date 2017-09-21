Breaking News Bar
 
Jets sign LB Bass, re-sign WR/KR Raymond to practice squad

Associated Press
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have signed linebacker David Bass, adding a veteran pass rusher to Todd Bowles' defense.

To make room on the roster Thursday, the Jets waived linebacker Freddie Bishop.

They also re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Kalif Raymond to the practice squad three days after he was waived following his momentum-turning fumbled punt at Oakland.

Bass was released by Seattle on Tuesday. He was a seventh-round pick in 2013 by Oakland out of Missouri Western State. He has 5Â½ sacks in his NFL career, which also includes stints with Chicago and Tennessee. Bass has two interceptions, one that he returned for a score, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 77 tackles.

Bishop has split time between the Jets' practice squad and active roster the past two seasons.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

