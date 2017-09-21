Mexicans displaced by deadly quake seek refuge from fear

Five families prepare to sleep under tarps on the sidewalk outside their earthquake damaged building in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Residents said inspectors declared their building unsafe and the fifteen families who lived there are either camping out front or have gone to stay with relatives. Pointing to decades of neglect by the building's rental corporation, they say they will camp out indefinitely, insisting that the government recognize their rights to the property and provide them a suitable place to live. Associated Press

A young woman stands on a street corner with her belongings after having to abandon her earthquake damaged apartment building, in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of national mourning even as authorities made rescuing the trapped and treating the wounded their priority. "Every minute counts to save lives," Pena Nieto tweeted. Associated Press

MEXICO CITY -- On rubber mats spread across a Mexico City recreation center, the Montero family cuddles under donated wool blankets, their first new possessions after abandoning their apartment following the deadly magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Across the capital thousands of Mexicans are now believed homeless after the tremor leveled entire buildings and left others teetering on the edge of collapse. Men, women and children are now filling up gyms and event halls at more than two dozen designated shelters. Many are uncertain where they will go next, but grateful to have a safe refuge.

"I am sure nothing is going to fall here," 7-year-old Oscar Montero says.