Police: Indianapolis killing is city's 100th murder of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Indianapolis is the city's 100th murder of the year.

Indianapolis police said the man's shooting death early Thursday in the city's downtown bar district is a criminal homicide, or a murder, giving Indiana's capital city 100 murders to date for 2017.

That's slightly fewer than the 110 such killings the city had at the same time last year.

Indianapolis ended 2016 with a record 149 criminal homicides that were investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Last year's killings broke the city's previous record of 144 murders in 2015.

Officials have said that poverty, drug abuse and mental illness are driving the increase in homicides as the city's population grows.