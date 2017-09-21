Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/21/2017 7:28 AM

Police: Indianapolis killing is city's 100th murder of 2017

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Indianapolis is the city's 100th murder of the year.

Indianapolis police said the man's shooting death early Thursday in the city's downtown bar district is a criminal homicide, or a murder, giving Indiana's capital city 100 murders to date for 2017.

That's slightly fewer than the 110 such killings the city had at the same time last year.

Indianapolis ended 2016 with a record 149 criminal homicides that were investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Last year's killings broke the city's previous record of 144 murders in 2015.

Officials have said that poverty, drug abuse and mental illness are driving the increase in homicides as the city's population grows.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account