updated: 9/21/2017 1:17 PM

Chicago woman found dead in gym bathroom after 2 days

Associated Press
BURR RIDGE, Ill. -- The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.

Burr Ridge police say 78-year-old Patricia Austin of Chicago was pronounced dead after she was found July 14 in a bathroom stall at Life Time Fitness. Police say her membership card information shows she entered the club July 12. The Cook County medical examiner ruled that she died of natural causes.

Austin's son Terrance Austin on Wednesday filed a court petition in Cook County asking for video, maintenance records and other information from Life Time Fitness.

Minnesota-based Life Time Fitness spokesman Jason Thunstrom said the club has several thousand members and cleaning staff don't disturb occupied bathroom stalls. He said the company is "terribly saddened" by Austin's death.

