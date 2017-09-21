The Latest: Admin: Hawaii threat unlikely, can't be ignored

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho gets into a car at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. Ri in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, described as "the sound of a dog barking" U.S President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country. The comments are the North's first response to Trump's speech at the U.N. General Assembly. Associated Press

FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2017, image distributed on Sept. 4, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un holds a meeting of the ruling party's presidium. Kim is calling President Donald Trump "deranged" and says in a statement carried by the state news agency that he will "pay dearly" for his threats. The statement, carried by North's official Korean Central News Agency, responds to Trump's combative speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) Associated Press

In this undated photo distributed on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a fruit farm in Kwail County, South Hwanghae Province, North Korea. Kim, in an extraordinary and direct rebuke, called U.S. President Donald Trump "deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for his threats, a possible indication of more powerful weapons tests on the horizon. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo distributed on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, visits a fruit farm in Kwail County, South Hwanghae Province, North Korea. Kim, in an extraordinary and direct rebuke, called U.S. President Donald Trump "deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for his threats, a possible indication of more powerful weapons tests on the horizon. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Associated Press

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, photo distributed on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim, in an extraordinary and direct rebuke, called Trump "deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for his threats, a possible indication of more powerful weapons tests on the horizon. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea -- The Latest on North Korea's nuclear program (all times local):

1 p.m.

An emergency management official says Hawaii would face thousands of casualties and severe infrastructure damage from a North Korean missile.

As North Korea develops nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can reach the islands, Hawaii state lawmakers have been urging emergency management officials to update Cold War-era plans for coping with a nuclear attack.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator Vern Miyagi (mee-YAHG'-ee) says an attack is not likely, but the threat can't ignored. He told lawmakers Thursday that currently people can do little more than get inside because a missile strike could occur with less than 20 minutes' warning.

Miyagi also said funds for maintaining emergency shelters ran out after the Cold War ended.

The state has plans to reintroduce monthly tests of an attack-warning siren.

North Korea has launched missiles into the northern Pacific in recent months and has threatened to stage missile tests near Guam.

___

11:40 a.m.

South Korea says Kim Jong Un's rebuke against U.S. President Donald Trump marked the first time a North Korean leader directly issued a statement to the international community under his name.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Friday neither of the two men who ruled North Korea before Kim Jong Un - his father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather and national founder Kim Il Sung - issued any similar statement.

Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun says North Korea should stop provocations that would "lead to its own isolation and demise."

___

11:20 a.m.

South Korea calls North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's direct rebuke of President Donald Trump a "reckless provocation" that would deepen his country's international isolation and lead to its demise.

South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters Friday that North Korea must immediately stop such a provocation and return to talks on its nuclear disarmament.

Earlier Friday, Kim issued a rare statement calling Trump "deranged" and said he will "pay dearly" for his threats to destroy North Korea.

During his speech before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, Trump vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if provoked.

___

10:15 a.m.

South Korean media report North Korea's top diplomat says his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill leader Kim Jong Un's vow to take the "highest-level" action against the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho comments Thursday on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering followed an extraordinary direct statement by Kim in response to President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports that Ri told reporters in New York that a response "could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific."

Ri reportedly added that "We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong Un."

Such a test would be considered a major provocation by Washington and its allies.