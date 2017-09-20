Rangers score twice in 8th inning for 3-1 win over Mariners

Seattle Mariners center fielder Guillermo Heredia (5) can't get to a ground rule double hit by Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel hits an RBI double off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners pitcher Nick Vincent (50) loses his footing tossing the ball to Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2), who reaches to tag out Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1), trying to steal third, as third baseman Kyle Seager, right, runs to assist in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Texas Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo swings low to make contact on a groundout to score Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre in the second inning of a baseball game ,Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo hits a sac fly off of Seattle Mariners pitcher Nick Vincent to score Texas Rangers' Will Middlebrooks in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly broke a tie in the eighth inning, Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI single and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.

The Rangers won their second straight after a five-game losing streak and pulled within 3Â½ games of Minnesota for the second American League wild card.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez, slowed for the past week by a sprained ankle, led off the eighth with a double against Nick Vincent (3-3). Delino DeShields beat out a bunt single and Choo followed with a fly ball deep enough that pinch-runner Will Middlebrooks easily scored to give Texas the lead.

Andrus added a broken-bat single that scored DeShields.