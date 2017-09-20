Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 9/20/2017 7:00 AM

Rangers score twice in 8th inning for 3-1 win over Mariners

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo hits a sac fly off of Seattle Mariners pitcher Nick Vincent to score Texas Rangers' Will Middlebrooks in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo hits a sac fly off of Seattle Mariners pitcher Nick Vincent to score Texas Rangers' Will Middlebrooks in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo swings low to make contact on a groundout to score Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre in the second inning of a baseball game ,Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Texas Rangers first baseman Joey Gallo swings low to make contact on a groundout to score Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre in the second inning of a baseball game ,Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners pitcher Nick Vincent (50) loses his footing tossing the ball to Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2), who reaches to tag out Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1), trying to steal third, as third baseman Kyle Seager, right, runs to assist in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners pitcher Nick Vincent (50) loses his footing tossing the ball to Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (2), who reaches to tag out Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1), trying to steal third, as third baseman Kyle Seager, right, runs to assist in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel hits an RBI double off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel hits an RBI double off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) delivers against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners center fielder Guillermo Heredia (5) can't get to a ground rule double hit by Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Mariners center fielder Guillermo Heredia (5) can't get to a ground rule double hit by Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

 
By TIM BOOTH
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly broke a tie in the eighth inning, Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI single and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.

The Rangers won their second straight after a five-game losing streak and pulled within 3Â½ games of Minnesota for the second American League wild card.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez, slowed for the past week by a sprained ankle, led off the eighth with a double against Nick Vincent (3-3). Delino DeShields beat out a bunt single and Choo followed with a fly ball deep enough that pinch-runner Will Middlebrooks easily scored to give Texas the lead.

Andrus added a broken-bat single that scored DeShields.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account