9/20/2017

UEFA president wants lawmakers to help make soccer fairer

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Associated Press
 
 

GENEVA -- UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has challenged European lawmakers to help make the business of soccer fairer.

Ceferin says he awaits "the green light from those who publicly condemn the current situation but have yet to enable us to put it right."

The UEFA leader agrees with politicians who criticized soccer's finances after a record offseason spending by wealthy clubs.

However, Ceferin adds "I cannot say that you have done much to help us set things straight so far."

The Slovenian lawyer wants "competitive balance" policies now restricted by European labor and business laws.

They include salary caps, luxury tax, squad limits, transfer reform, a clearing house to control money flows, limiting player agent fees, solidarity tax on transfers to fund women's soccer, and preventing ownership of two clubs.

