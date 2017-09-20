Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/20/2017 2:15 PM

Experienced Oklahoma St offensive line getting the job done

  • FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma State running back J.D. King (27) carries for a 71 yard touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State's skill position players are racking up the numbers with help from an experienced offensive line that is keeping quarterback Mason Rudolph upright and creating holes for the backs.

By CLIFF BRUNT
Associated Press
 
 

Oklahoma State's high-flying offense is among the nation's best, and the guys up front have been a big part of its success.

The sixth-ranked Cowboys rank third nationally in total offense with 607 yards per game and fourth nationally with 54 points per contest heading into Saturday's home game against No. 16 TCU.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph has emerged as a strong Heisman contender, in part because the line provides time to get the ball to his weapons. Tackle Zach Crabtree, a senior, was a preseason first-team All-Big 12 choice. He leads the team with 37 career starts, including 32 straight.

