News
posted: 9/20/2017 7:00 AM

Kenya Supreme Court says why it annulled presidential poll

  • Kenyan opposition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, right, and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka sit at the Kenyan Supreme Court to hear the detailed ruling concerning the August presidential elections, in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Kenyan Supreme Court judges, from left to right, Njoki Ndung'u, Deputy Chief Justice Philomela Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Jackton Ojwang and Isaac Lenaola deliver their detailed ruling concerning the August presidential elections, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Ap Photo?Sayyid Abdul Azim)

    Associated Press

  • A handful of supporters who arrived with opposition leader Raila Odinga argue with Kenyan police as he arrives at the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The court invalidated the August presidential election in a summary judgement on Sept. 1 and is due to deliver its detailed ruling on Wednesday.

    Associated Press

  • Kenyan opposition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, right, with his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, left, attends the Kenyan Supreme Court to hear the detailed ruling concerning the August presidential elections, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Ap Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

    Associated Press

  • Opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, arrives at the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The court invalidated the August presidential election in a summary judgement on Sept. 1 and is due to deliver its detailed ruling on Wednesday.

    Associated Press

  • Kenyan Supreme Court judges, from left to right, Njoki Ndung'u, Deputy Chief Justice Philomela Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Jackton Ojwang and Isaac Lenaola deliver their detailed ruling concerning the August presidential elections, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Ap Photo?Sayyid Abdul Azim)

    Associated Press

 
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
 
 

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya's Supreme Court is delivering its full judgment on why it annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

The court annulled Kenyatta's victory in the August 8 election saying there were irregularities and illegalities, in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga's petition challenging the official results that Kenyatta won with 54 percent of the vote. The electoral commission has set Oct. 17 as the date for a fresh election.

Kenya's Chief Justice David Maraga said Tuesday that since the September 1 judgment nullifying the election results, there have been attempts to intimidate judges. Kenyatta has called the Supreme Court judges "crooks" and warned of unspecified action against the judiciary if he is re-elected next month. Kenyatta's supporters demonstrated outside the Supreme Court Tuesday ahead of the full judgment on Wednesday.

