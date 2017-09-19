Morgan scores twice as US women beat New Zealand 5-0

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) celebrates her goal against New Zealand during the first half of the international friendly soccer match at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

The U.S. team celebrates a goal by midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) in the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) heads in a goal over New Zealand defender Ria Percival (2) in the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

United States forward Mallory Pugh (2) shoots a goal during the first half of the international friendly soccer match against New Zealand at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) leaps over New Zealand midfielder Katie Bowen (14) in the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

United States forward Mallory Pugh (2) and forward Julie Ertz (8) celebrate Pugh's goal in the first half of the international friendly match against New Zealand at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women's national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Americans improved to 9-3-0 this year. There are four more games left on the team's 2017 schedule.

The U.S. defeated the Ferns 3-1 in the first game last Friday night in Commerce City, Colorado. Julie Ertz led the way with two goals.

Lindsey Horan got the Americans off to a nice start in the rematch, scoring on a header in the 36th minute after coming in for Rose Lavelle. Mallory Pugh made it 2-0 in the 44th minute. Pugh also finished with two assists.

Lavelle, who is from Cincinnati, played the shortened shift for the hometown crowd as she continues to come back from injury.

Morgan scored her first goal within the first minute of the second half. Lynne Williams added her third career national team goal before Morgan struck again in the 69th minute. It was her 77th international goal.

The U.S. also got midfielder Tobin Heath back from a back injury. She came in as a late sub for her first action with the national team since March.