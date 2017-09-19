4 children taken to hospital after Indiana school bus crash

BRAZIL, Ind. -- Authorities say four children were taken to a hospital for evaluation after an SUV crashed into a school bus in western Indiana.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Clay County, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) west of Indianapolis. The sheriff's department says the bus was hit by an SUV. Two area residents pulled the SUV's 54-year-old driver from the vehicle before it burned.

Authorities say more than 40 children were on the Clay Community Schools bus. They were checked at the scene before four were taken to the hospital. Details on injuries weren't immediately released, but the district's superintendent says they're grateful it wasn't worse.

Investigators say the SUV's driver passed another vehicle when he saw the bus and tried unsuccessfully to avoid hitting it. The crash is under investigation.