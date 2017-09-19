Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 9/19/2017 7:00 AM

4 children taken to hospital after Indiana school bus crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BRAZIL, Ind. -- Authorities say four children were taken to a hospital for evaluation after an SUV crashed into a school bus in western Indiana.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Clay County, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) west of Indianapolis. The sheriff's department says the bus was hit by an SUV. Two area residents pulled the SUV's 54-year-old driver from the vehicle before it burned.

Authorities say more than 40 children were on the Clay Community Schools bus. They were checked at the scene before four were taken to the hospital. Details on injuries weren't immediately released, but the district's superintendent says they're grateful it wasn't worse.

Investigators say the SUV's driver passed another vehicle when he saw the bus and tried unsuccessfully to avoid hitting it. The crash is under investigation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account