Navy chief: budget cuts strain force amid ship crashes

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Navy's top officer says that although commanders are ultimately responsible for problems leading to two recent fatal ship collisions - the spike in naval operations combined with budget shortfalls and uncertainty strained his force and made it difficult to do needed training and maintenance.

Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Navy has taken a series of steps to review safety standards, ship certifications and readiness of the force. The increased scrutiny includes ensuring that sailors are well qualified to stand watch and that commanders address "fatigue concerns" and make sure their forces get enough sleep.

Seventeen sailors were killed in two separate ship collisions in the Pacific in recent months, leading to the firing of six senior Navy officers.

