Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/16/2017 9:51 AM

Brazilian player apologizes for offensive gesture in Japan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OSAKA, Japan -- Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar has apologized for an offensive gesture during a Davis Cup match against Japan.

The International Tennis Federation said Saturday it fined Clezar $1,500 for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

The 24-year-old Clezar appeared to deliberately stretch his eyes after he had successfully challenged a line call during his singles match on Friday with Yuichi Sugita.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Brazil Tennis Federation, Clezar said he "never had the slightest intention to be aggressive, racist, prejudiced."

Sugita won the match 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (5) as Japan took a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their World Group playoff in Osaka.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account