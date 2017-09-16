Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/16/2017 10:06 PM

South Carolina receiver Samuel out for season

Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel is lost for the year after breaking his leg against Kentucky.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Samuel's status after a 23-13 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday night. Samuel came into the weekend leading the Southeastern Conference with five touchdowns, including two kickoff return scores. He added a sixth on the game's first play with his 68-yard scoring reception.

But Samuel was slow to get up after a 9-yard catch in the third quarter. He was taken into the medical tent and returned to the field shortly after. But Samuel's appearance did not last long as he walked into the locker room.

Samuel, a six-foot junior, had five catches for 122 yards against the Wildcats. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 250 yards.

