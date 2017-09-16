700 Catalan mayors back holding independence vote

A number of the mayors under investigation take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press

Catalan mayors under investigation gather at the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling by the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Last week, Spain's constitutional court decided to suspend an independence referendum that Catalan leaders had penciled in for Oct. 1 while judges decide if it is unconstitutional, as the central government in Madrid has argued.

Associated Press

Associated Press

The President of the government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, center, stands with a number of mayors under investigation, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Last week, Spain's constitutional court decided to suspend an independence referendum that Catalan leaders had penciled in for Oct. 1 while judges decide if it is unconstitutional, as the central government in Madrid has argued.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

The President of the government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, meets the Catalan mayors under investigation take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press

A pro Independence demonstrator gestures as Catalan mayors under investigation take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press

People wave esteladas or independence flags in support as Catalan mayors under investigation take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press

Associated Press

People hold banners, one of them reading in Catalan "We will vote" as Catalan mayors under investigation take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press

Associated Press

A pro Independence demonstrator gestures - four fingers symbolizing the four bars of the Catalonian flag, as mayors under investigation take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press

People wave esteladas or independence flags and banners in support of the mayors under investigation as they take part in a march, outside the Generalitat Palace, to protest against the ruling of the constitutional court ahead of a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Associated Press