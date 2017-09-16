Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Illinois soybean production up, corn down

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois farmers are expected to harvest less corn this fall than last year, but soybean production is forecast to increase to a record high.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a forecast based on Sept. 1 conditions. It projects the Illinois corn harvest will be 2.07 billion bushels, an 8 percent decrease compared with 2016.

Soybean production is expected to increase 1 percent, or 600 million bushels.

Soybean yields were expected to average 58 bushels an acre, down 1 bushel from 2016. Corn yields were projected to average 189 bushels per acre, an increase of 1 bushel.

The forecast corn projection would be the third-highest on record in Illinois.

