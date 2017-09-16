Rauner ending trade mission with visit to Chinese university

CHICAGO -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is wrapping up a visit to Japan and China for his administration's first international trade mission.

Rauner spent the first part of his eight-day trip in Japan, where he attended the Midwest-Japan Conference with eight other Midwest governors. Rauner says the group met with executives of several companies as well as with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Before returning home Sunday, Rauner is visiting Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China. He says the university, which focuses on engineering and technology, is interested in forming a joint venture with the University of Illinois.

Rauner said via telephone late Friday he planned to speak with students "to encourage them to study in Illinois, to visit and during their careers build companies in Illinois."

The Republican former businessman also visited Shanghai.