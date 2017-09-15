Breaking News Bar
 
Typhoon Doksuri slams into central Vietnam with winds, rains

  • Vietnamese villagers move a fishing boat on shore in northern Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Vietnam on Thursday was bracing for typhoon Doksuri, which is expected to be the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit the Southeast Asian country in several years. (Trinh Duy Hung/Vietnam News Agency via AP)

  • Vietnamese workers remove fallen trees on a street in central city of Hue, Vietnam, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Vietnam on Thursday was bracing for Typhoon Doksuri, which is expected to be the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit the Southeast Asian country in several years. (Ho Cau/Vietnam News Agency via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam -- Typhoon Doksuri has slammed into central Vietnam with maximum sustained winds of 135 kilometers (84 miles) per hour, blowing off roofs, felling trees and electricity poles.

Disaster official Ngo Duc Hoi in Ha Tinh province, where the typhoon made landfall Friday, says six coastal districts are feeling the brunt of the typhoon.

There are no immediate reports of casualties amid gusts of up to 185 kph (115 mph) and heavy rain.

Forecasters have warned of flash floods and landslides in some parts of the country's northern and central regions.

