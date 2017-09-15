Latest: St. Louis ex-police officer not guilty in killing

Officials begin erecting barricades outside the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, before an expected verdict in the trial of former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley. St. Louis police officers will begin working 12-hour shifts starting Friday in anticipation of a ruling in the trial. Stockley fatally shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011. Stockley testified Smith was reaching for a gun in his car. Prosecutors say Stockley planted the gun. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancÃ©e of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase. Associated Press

This undated family photo supplied by Christina Wilson shows Anthony Lamar Smith holding his daughter Autumn Smith. Anthony Lamar Smith was killed in 2011 during a confrontation with police. A judge may be close to a ruling in the case against Former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 shooting death of Smith. Gov. Eric Greitens says he's has put the National Guard on standby in case unrest breaks out. (Family photo courtesy Christina Wilson via AP) Associated Press

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. A television station reported that a ruling is expected Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Stockley's case, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has put the National Guard on standby in case unrest breaks out. (St. Louis Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The Latest on the murder trial of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black man in St. Louis (all times local):

9 a.m.

A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a black man following a high-speed chase in 2011.

Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson issued his ruling Friday against 36-year-old Jason Stockley. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire.

Prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after he shot him. A gun in the car had the officer's DNA on it, but not Smith's.

Stockley left the police force in 2013 and moved to Houston.

8 a.m.

Preparations for possible protests are set in St. Louis, where a judge may rule Friday in the murder trial of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black suspect.

Jason Stockley's first-degree murder trial concluded Aug. 9 and St. Louis has been on edge awaiting Judge Timothy Wilson's ruling.

Stockley testified he shot Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 because he thought the drug suspect was reaching for a gun. Prosecutors say Stockley planted the weapon.

Media reports and preparation announcements from officials indicate that Wilson may rule Friday. Gov. Eric Greitens has the National Guard on standby. Police are working 12-hour shifts, starting Friday. All downtown courthouses will be closed, including the federal courthouse, in anticipation of the verdict.

Greitens and Mayor Lyda Krewson are urging calm. Also asking for peace is Smith's fiancÃ©e, Christina Wilson.

