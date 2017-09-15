Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/15/2017 8:29 AM

Trump invites 11-year-old boy to mow Rose Garden lawn

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., is surprised by President Donald Trump, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, as he mows the lawn of the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old was focused on the job at hand and didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.

    Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., is surprised by President Donald Trump, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, as he mows the lawn of the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old was focused on the job at hand and didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.
    Associated Press

  • Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., left, is assisted by a member of the National Park Service, and his father Greg Giaccio, as he gets back to mowing the lawn after President Donald Trump said goodbye, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old, who wrote the president requesting to mow the lawn at the White House, was so focused on the job at hand the he didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.

    Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., left, is assisted by a member of the National Park Service, and his father Greg Giaccio, as he gets back to mowing the lawn after President Donald Trump said goodbye, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old, who wrote the president requesting to mow the lawn at the White House, was so focused on the job at hand the he didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.
    Associated Press

  • Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., is surprised by President Donald Trump, right, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, while mowing the lawn of the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old, who wrote the president requesting to mow the lawn at the White House, was so focused on the job at hand the he didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.

    Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., is surprised by President Donald Trump, right, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, while mowing the lawn of the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. The 11-year-old, who wrote the president requesting to mow the lawn at the White House, was so focused on the job at hand the he didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.

President Donald Trump high-fived Frank Giaccio, who lives in the Washington suburb of Falls Church. The White House says Frank wrote Trump to say he admires the president's business acumen and runs his own neighborhood lawn-care business.

Frank was so focused on pushing the lawn mower, he didn't notice Trump had emerged to greet him until the president was next to him in the Rose Garden.

Trump says Frank is "the future of the country" and will soon be "very famous."

Frank said he wants to be a Navy SEAL, to which Trump exclaimed, "He'll make it."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account